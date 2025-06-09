MDSU-1 performs measurement dive on USS Arizona

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — A U.S. Navy diver, attached to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One, plunges into Pearl Harbor in order to take measurements of USS Arizona’s mooring platforms during a routine dive on the sunken battleship June 18, 2025. The U.S. Navy plans to remove the aging platforms from Arizona’s hull later this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin Gonzalvo)