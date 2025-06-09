JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — A U.S. Navy diver, attached to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One, plunges into Pearl Harbor in order to take measurements of USS Arizona’s mooring platforms during a routine dive on the sunken battleship June 18, 2025. The U.S. Navy plans to remove the aging platforms from Arizona’s hull later this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 18:57
|Photo ID:
|9125287
|VIRIN:
|250618-N-KN989-1060
|Resolution:
|5281x7393
|Size:
|816.48 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MDSU-1 performs measurement dive on USS Arizona [Image 6 of 6], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.