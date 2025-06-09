Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDSU-1 performs measurement dive on USS Arizona [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MDSU-1 performs measurement dive on USS Arizona

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — U.S. Navy divers, from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One, take updated measurements of USS Arizona’s mooring platforms during a routine dive on the sunken battleship in Pearl Harbor June 18, 2025. The U.S. Navy plans to remove the aging platforms from Arizona’s hull later this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin Gonzalvo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 18:57
    Photo ID: 9125278
    VIRIN: 250618-N-KN989-1065
    Resolution: 7650x5464
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDSU-1 performs measurement dive on USS Arizona [Image 6 of 6], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MDSU-1 performs measurement dive on USS Arizona
    MDSU-1 performs measurement dive on USS Arizona
    MDSU-1 performs measurement dive on USS Arizona
    MDSU-1 performs measurement dive on USS Arizona
    MDSU-1 performs measurement dive on USS Arizona
    MDSU-1 performs measurement dive on USS Arizona

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Arizona
    MDSU-1
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One
    PreservingArizona

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download