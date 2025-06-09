MDSU-1 performs measurement dive on USS Arizona

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — U.S. Navy divers, from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One, take updated measurements of USS Arizona’s mooring platforms during a routine dive on the sunken battleship in Pearl Harbor June 18, 2025. The U.S. Navy plans to remove the aging platforms from Arizona’s hull later this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Blake Midnight)