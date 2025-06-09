Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) celebrates Bring Your Dog to Work Day with a dog parade. The celebration consisted of a costume contest, parade, hot dog cook out, and is apart of NAVWAR's ongoing Wellness Initiative.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 17:17
|Photo ID:
|9125254
|VIRIN:
|250620-N-EZ002-1081
|Resolution:
|4574x3659
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVWAR Celebrates Bring Your Dog to Work Day [Image 3 of 3], by Keypher Strombeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.