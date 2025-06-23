NAVWAR Welcomes Canines at the Office for Team Building and Connection

Photo By Keypher Strombeck | 250620-N-EZ002-1081 SAN DIEGO (June 20, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Systems...... read more read more Photo By Keypher Strombeck | 250620-N-EZ002-1081 SAN DIEGO (June 20, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) celebrates Bring Your Dog to Work Day with a dog parade. The celebration consisted of a costume contest, parade, hot dog cook out, and is apart of NAVWAR's ongoing Wellness Initiative. (U.S. Navy photo by Keypher Strombeck) see less | View Image Page

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) hosted its first-ever Bring Your Dog to Work Day at its headquarters in San Diego June 20. Planned by the 1NAVWAR Wellness team and supported by the NAVWAR Quality of Work Life (QoWL) committee, the celebration brought together employees and their dogs for a fun-filled day. With a parade through the command, a costume contest and an outdoor barbecue, it was the perfect way to ring in the summer season. In addition to those activities, employees’ dogs made themselves comfortable in cubicles and office spaces, inviting anyone passing by to give them a pet during the workday.



“People have been asking if they could bring their dogs to work for a while now,” said Ana Borja, chair of the QoWL committee at NAVWAR. “Thanks to the hard work of the 1NAVWAR Wellness team and others, we were able to pull everything together and give our employees what they wanted!”



The 1NAVWAR wellness initiative, spearheaded by NAVWAR Command Master Chief Jeanette Hafer, encourages balance in all areas of life, from physical, emotional, spiritual, intellectual and more. With a holistic focus, it supports employee wellness both in and out of work.



“When we think about the eight dimensions of wellness, two aspects—social and emotional—are key for people’s happiness and well-being,” said Hafer. “Today, a lot of people were smiling, socializing, and burning off stress. It was wonderful to see everyone come together and participate in the fun.”



The Bring Your Dog to Work Day festivities kicked off with a costume contest, where pups of all breeds and sizes competed wearing costumes from military uniforms to superhero capes.



“I have never actually done this at a workplace before. It was very exciting!” said Emily Stevens, NAVWAR employee and costume contest participant.



The contest was judged by John Pope, executive director of NAVWAR; Cindy Ledesma, chief of staff at NAVWAR and Capt. Colin Kane, deputy program manager of readiness with the Fleet Readiness Directorate (FRD).



“I took my role on the costume contest judging panel with great enthusiasm,” said Pope. “They were all eager contenders, so it was hard to pick a winner, but it was great to see everyone show their support of QoWL and the wellness team by participating. Dogs in cute costumes are a surefire way to raise people’s spirits.”



Following the contest, the dogs continued their parade down the main street of NAVWAR headquarters, with plenty of opportunities for photos and waves from spectators. Both dogs and their owners enjoyed the abundance of fresh air and sunshine during their stroll. At the end of the parade, participants gathered for a command-wide cookout, with hot dogs and treats for the pups as well. The results of the costume contest were announced, along with a few other light-hearted awards. While only a few dogs took home prizes, every pup—and person—left a little happier.



This Bring Your Dog to Work Day marks the first of its kind at NAVWAR and reflects the command’s growing focus on whole-person’s wellness. Through its wellness initiative, NAVWAR continues to prioritize resilience, team cohesion and innovation not only in mission execution but also in workplace culture.



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.