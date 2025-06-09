Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVWAR Celebrates Bring Your Dog to Work Day

    NAVWAR Celebrates Bring Your Dog to Work Day

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Keypher Strombeck 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) leadership judges a dog costume contest during a Bring Your Dog to Work Day celebration. The celebration consisted of a costume contest, parade, hot dog cook out, and was apart of NAVWAR's ongoing Wellness Initiative.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 17:17
    Photo ID: 9125252
    VIRIN: 250620-N-EZ002-1076
    Resolution: 4574x3659
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, NAVWAR Celebrates Bring Your Dog to Work Day [Image 3 of 3], by Keypher Strombeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVWAR Celebrates Bring Your Dog to Work Day
    NAVWAR Celebrates Bring Your Dog to Work Day
    NAVWAR Celebrates Bring Your Dog to Work Day

    dog
    Health and wellness
    navwar

