Lance Cpl. Abigail Rodriguezpabon: Quantico Marine awarded for lifesaving actions following major motor vehicle accident

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Abigail Rodriguezpabon, a Florida native and an administrative specialist with Security Battalion, poses for a portrait after being awarded an impact Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 20, 2025. On 8 May, Rodriguezpabon performed lifesaving actions at the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident involving several vehicles on the southbound road of Jefferson Davis Highway—Route 1; she applied training techniques she learned years ago from Marine Corps recruit training and Marine Combat Training, effectively applying a tourniquet to one of the casualties with an injured leg and bringing him to consciousness with a sternum rub. “You don’t have to be whatever military occupational specialty to save a life or even make a difference—anyone can make a difference,” she said. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Braydon Rogers)
