    Lance Cpl. Abigail Rodriguezpabon: Quantico Marine awarded for lifesaving actions following major motor vehicle accident [Image 2 of 9]

    Lance Cpl. Abigail Rodriguezpabon: Quantico Marine awarded for lifesaving actions following major motor vehicle accident

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Braydon Rogers  

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Abigail Rodriguezpabon, a Florida native and an administrative specialist with Security Battalion, left, stands at attention before receiving an impact Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 20, 2025. On 8 May, Rodriguezpabon performed lifesaving actions at the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident involving several vehicles on the southbound road of Jefferson Davis Highway—Route 1; she applied training techniques she learned years ago from Marine Corps recruit training and Marine Combat Training, effectively applying a tourniquet to one of the casualties with an injured leg and bringing him to consciousness with a sternum rub. “You don’t have to be whatever military occupational specialty to save a life or even make a difference—anyone can make a difference,” she said. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Braydon Rogers)

    Quantico Marine awarded for lifesaving actions following major motor vehicle accident

    TAGS

    USMC
    MARINES
    AWARD
    NAVY AND MARINE CORPS ACHIEVEMENT MEDAL
    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO

