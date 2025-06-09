The Professionals Conduct Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 18, 2025) Capt. Angel Santiago, Commodore, Naval Construction Group ONE, delivers remarks during a time honored Change of Command ceremony onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme, as Cmdr. Christian Auger relieved Capt. John Pergerson, as commanding officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) FIVE, June 18, 2025. Known as "The Professionals," Seabees from NMCB-5 train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)