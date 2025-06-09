Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Professionals Conduct Change of Command [Image 11 of 18]

    The Professionals Conduct Change of Command

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 18, 2025) Cmdr. Christian Auger relieved Capt. John Pergerson, as commanding officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) FIVE, during a time honored Change of Command ceremony conducted onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme, June 18, 2025. Known as "The Professionals," Seabees from NMCB-5 train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 12:22
    Photo ID: 9124833
    VIRIN: 250618-N-AS200-3042
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.4 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    TAGS

    Seabees
    Port Hueneme
    NMCB 5
    Change of Command
    NR-NPASE-W

