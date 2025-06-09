The Professionals Conduct Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 18, 2025) Cmdr. Christian Auger relieved Capt. John Pergerson, as commanding officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) FIVE, during a time honored Change of Command ceremony conducted onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme, June 18, 2025. Known as "The Professionals," Seabees from NMCB-5 train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)