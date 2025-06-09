Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island's Ocho Cafe [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Makin Island's Ocho Cafe

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Ashton Salcido, a native of Midland, Texas, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), makes drinks in the Ocho Café, June 12, 2025. Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Minh-Thy Chu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 11:03
    Photo ID: 9124615
    VIRIN: 250612-N-YR119-1042
    Resolution: 2975x4463
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: MIDLAND, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island's Ocho Cafe [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Minh-Thy Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Forklift Maintenance
    Makin Island Forklift Maintenance
    Makin Island's Ocho Cafe
    Makin Island's Ocho Cafe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Supply
    Coffee
    LHD 8
    Retail Services Specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download