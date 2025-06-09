Makin Island Forklift Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Dominic Quintos, a native of San Diego, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), cleans a forklift, June 12, 2025. Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Minh-Thy Chu)