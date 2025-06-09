Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Dominic Quintos, a native of San Diego, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), cleans a forklift, June 12, 2025. Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Minh-Thy Chu)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 11:03
|Photo ID:
|9124613
|VIRIN:
|250612-N-YR119-1022
|Resolution:
|5801x3867
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Forklift Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Minh-Thy Chu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.