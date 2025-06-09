Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Forklift Maintenance

    Makin Island Forklift Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Minh-Thy Chu 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Dominic Quintos, a native of San Diego, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), cleans a forklift, June 12, 2025. Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Minh-Thy Chu)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 11:03
    Photo ID: 9124613
    VIRIN: 250612-N-YR119-1022
    Resolution: 5801x3867
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Maintenance
    Readiness
    LHD 8
    Aviation Support

