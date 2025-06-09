Makin Island's Ocho Cafe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Ashton Salcido, a native of Midland, Texas, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), makes drinks in the Ocho Café, June 12, 2025. Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Minh-Thy Chu)