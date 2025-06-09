The 165th Infantry Brigade command team hoists the Victory Week trophy, June 13.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 09:29
|Photo ID:
|9124495
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-JU979-4789
|Resolution:
|2048x1456
|Size:
|673.9 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250613-A-JU979-4789 [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
165th Infantry Brigade crowned Victory Week champs
No keywords found.