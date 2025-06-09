Date Taken: 06.13.2025 Date Posted: 06.20.2025 09:29 Photo ID: 9124495 VIRIN: 250613-A-JU979-4789 Resolution: 2048x1456 Size: 673.9 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 250613-A-JU979-4789 [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.