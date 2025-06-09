Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250612-A-JU979-3299 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250612-A-JU979-3299

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    A player hits a drive off the Hole #1 tee during the Victory Week Golf Tournament, June 13.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 09:29
    Photo ID: 9124494
    VIRIN: 250612-A-JU979-3299
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 338.68 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250612-A-JU979-3299 [Image 2 of 2], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    250612-A-JU979-3299
    250613-A-JU979-4789

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    165th Infantry Brigade crowned Victory Week champs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Victory Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download