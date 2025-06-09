165th Infantry Brigade crowned Victory Week champs

“It’s been a fantastic week,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander after the winners of the Victory Week intramural sports competition were announced. “I really appreciate those behind the scenes who really made this possible … Thank you every last one of you for your roles.”



Fort Jackson’s 108th birthday celebration, called Victory Week, was held June 9-14.



It included an esprit de corps run, sporting events, an organizational day with a special appearance by the U.S. Army Parachute Demonstration Team, “Golden Knights,” a golf tournament, and an Army Ball.



The sports winners were announced prior to the golf tournament June 13.

These sporting events “emphasize winning,” said Col. David Uthlaut, 165th Infantry Brigade commander. Uthlaut’s unit was the overall winner of the sporting events. “In the military we have no other options than to win.”



The contests also emphasize teamwork, he added.



“The most powerful might not always win, but if you have good teamwork, and on top of that talent, it allows you to win.”



Hood thanked all who participated and issued the call to improve on this year’s results.



“To all of you that competed – well done,” he said. “When we look at last year’s we made it better this year. The challenge for those of us who will be here next year is to continue to improve.”



Intramural Sports winners:

Pickleball – Institute for Religious Leadership

Ultimate Frisbee – Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion

Soccer – Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion

Tug of War – Soldier Support Institute

Volleyball – 165th Infantry Brigade

1st Place Excellence In Competition shoot - Staff Sgt. Chavis, 193rd Infantry Brigade with a score of 165 earning a bronze badge



The overall unit winners were:

1st Place – 165th Infantry Brigade

2nd Place – 193rd Infantry Brigade

3rd Place – Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2025 Date Posted: 06.20.2025 09:29 Story ID: 501117