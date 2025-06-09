Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    165th Infantry Brigade crowned Victory Week champs

    250613-A-JU979-4789

    Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | The 165th Infantry Brigade command team hoists the Victory Week trophy, June 13.... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    “It’s been a fantastic week,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander after the winners of the Victory Week intramural sports competition were announced. “I really appreciate those behind the scenes who really made this possible … Thank you every last one of you for your roles.”

    Fort Jackson’s 108th birthday celebration, called Victory Week, was held June 9-14.

    It included an esprit de corps run, sporting events, an organizational day with a special appearance by the U.S. Army Parachute Demonstration Team, “Golden Knights,” a golf tournament, and an Army Ball.

    The sports winners were announced prior to the golf tournament June 13.
    These sporting events “emphasize winning,” said Col. David Uthlaut, 165th Infantry Brigade commander. Uthlaut’s unit was the overall winner of the sporting events. “In the military we have no other options than to win.”

    The contests also emphasize teamwork, he added.

    “The most powerful might not always win, but if you have good teamwork, and on top of that talent, it allows you to win.”

    Hood thanked all who participated and issued the call to improve on this year’s results.

    “To all of you that competed – well done,” he said. “When we look at last year’s we made it better this year. The challenge for those of us who will be here next year is to continue to improve.”

    Intramural Sports winners:
    Pickleball – Institute for Religious Leadership
    Ultimate Frisbee – Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion
    Soccer – Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion
    Tug of War – Soldier Support Institute
    Volleyball – 165th Infantry Brigade
    1st Place Excellence In Competition shoot - Staff Sgt. Chavis, 193rd Infantry Brigade with a score of 165 earning a bronze badge

    The overall unit winners were:
    1st Place – 165th Infantry Brigade
    2nd Place – 193rd Infantry Brigade
    3rd Place – Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 09:29
    Story ID: 501117
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th Infantry Brigade crowned Victory Week champs, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    250612-A-JU979-3299
    250613-A-JU979-4789

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Victory Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download