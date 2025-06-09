Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C3 Section: The Operations Hub Behind AFMAO’s Mission [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C3 Section: The Operations Hub Behind AFMAO’s Mission

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jeffrey McDonald, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations dignified officer in charge, meets with members of the AFMAO Command, Control and Communication (C3) section, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 17, 2025. C3 is an operations center responsible for tracking human remains coming from overseas to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 09:03
    Photo ID: 9124462
    VIRIN: 250617-F-UK538-1009
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C3 Section: The Operations Hub Behind AFMAO’s Mission [Image 2 of 2], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C3 Section: The Operations Hub Behind AFMAO’s Mission
    C3 Section: The Operations Hub Behind AFMAO’s Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFMAO
    C3
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download