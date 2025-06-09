C3 Section: The Operations Hub Behind AFMAO’s Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jeffrey McDonald, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations dignified officer in charge, meets with members of the AFMAO Command, Control and Communication (C3) section, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 17, 2025. C3 is an operations center responsible for tracking human remains coming from overseas to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)