C3 Section: The Operations Hub Behind AFMAO’s Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Eric Merryman, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Command, Control and Communication (C3) section chief, meets with a member of his team at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 17, 2025. C3 is an operations center responsible for tracking human remains coming from overseas to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)