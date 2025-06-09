Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet at Atlantic Trident 25 [Image 3 of 3]

    Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet at Atlantic Trident 25

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    06.19.2025

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet from Lapland Air Wing, Rovaniemi, Finland, taxis in preparation for take off during exercise Atlantic Trident 2025, June 19, 2025. AT 25 focuses on integrated operations with NATO Allies to ensure the alliance is capable of projecting lethality and readiness throughout the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol)

    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI
    USAFE
    F-A/18 Hornet
    101st Air Refueling Wing
    Atlantic Trident 25
    Lapland Air Wing

