Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet at Atlantic Trident 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet from Lapland Air Wing, Rovaniemi, Finland, taxis in preparation for take off during exercise Atlantic Trident 2025, June 19, 2025. AT 25 focuses on integrated operations with NATO Allies to ensure the alliance is capable of projecting lethality and readiness throughout the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol)