Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet at Atlantic Trident 25

A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet from Lapland Air Wing flies over Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, in support of exercise Atlantic Trident 2025, June 19, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 provides advanced training opportunities utilizing fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft to collaborate and operate in a high-intensity, joint operating environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol)