A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet from Lapland Air Wing flies over Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, in support of exercise Atlantic Trident 2025, June 19, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 provides advanced training opportunities utilizing fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft to collaborate and operate in a high-intensity, joint operating environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 06:21
|Photo ID:
|9124237
|VIRIN:
|250619-Z-DK622-1001
|Resolution:
|3712x3712
|Size:
|795.39 KB
|Location:
|ROVANIEMI, FI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet at Atlantic Trident 25 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Bridget Rossignol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.