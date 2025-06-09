Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet at Atlantic Trident 25 [Image 1 of 3]

    Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet at Atlantic Trident 25

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet from Lapland Air Wing flies over Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, in support of exercise Atlantic Trident 2025, June 19, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 provides advanced training opportunities utilizing fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft to collaborate and operate in a high-intensity, joint operating environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 9124237
    VIRIN: 250619-Z-DK622-1001
    Resolution: 3712x3712
    Size: 795.39 KB
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI
    This work, Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet at Atlantic Trident 25 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Bridget Rossignol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    F-A/18 Hornet
    101st Air Refueling Wing
    Atlantic Trident 25
    Lapland Air Wing

