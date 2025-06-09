Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet at Atlantic Trident 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet from Lapland Air Wing, Rovaniemi, Finland, takes off for a sortie during exercise Atlantic Trident 2025, June 19, 2025. Atlantic Trident 2025 is the first edition of the exercise series to take place outside of the U.S., U.K. and France, furthering integration and lethality as Finland prepares to receive the F-35 Lightning II aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol)