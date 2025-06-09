Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet at Atlantic Trident 25 [Image 2 of 3]

    Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet at Atlantic Trident 25

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    A Finnish F/A-18 Hornet from Lapland Air Wing, Rovaniemi, Finland, takes off for a sortie during exercise Atlantic Trident 2025, June 19, 2025. Atlantic Trident 2025 is the first edition of the exercise series to take place outside of the U.S., U.K. and France, furthering integration and lethality as Finland prepares to receive the F-35 Lightning II aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Bridget Rossignol)

    USAFE
    F-A/18 Hornet
    101st Air Refueling Wing
    Atlantic Trident 25
    Lapland Air Wing

