    Atlantic Trident 25: 100th ARW Airmen support the mission [Image 3 of 3]

    Atlantic Trident 25: 100th ARW Airmen support the mission

    ROVANIEMI AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Delgado, left, 100th Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of operational intelligence and 2nd Lt. Kyle Bellone, 100th Communications Squadron officer in charge of special missions flight, pose for a photo during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 is a Finnish Air Force-hosted operational and tactical level Field Training Exercise designed to strengthen interoperability and cohesion with NATO allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 9124218
    VIRIN: 250619-F-XA271-1067
    Resolution: 6684x4456
    Size: 17.33 MB
    Location: ROVANIEMI AIR BASE, FI
