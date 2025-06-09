Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlantic Trident 25: 100th ARW Airmen support the mission

    Atlantic Trident 25: 100th ARW Airmen support the mission

    ROVANIEMI AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alexander Stamp, 100th Operations Support Squadron operations intelligence deputy officer in charge, gives a situation report briefing during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. Exercises like Atlantic Trident 25 are part of a long-term multinational training effort to build warfighting capacity, expand military capability, and deepen operational integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 9124217
    VIRIN: 250619-F-XA271-1048
    Resolution: 5858x3905
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: ROVANIEMI AIR BASE, FI
    This work, Atlantic Trident 25: 100th ARW Airmen support the mission, by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Atlantic Trident 25: 100th ARW Airmen support the mission
    Atlantic Trident 25: 100th ARW Airmen support the mission
    Atlantic Trident 25: 100th ARW Airmen support the mission

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    100th ARW
    AT25
    Atlantic Trident 25

