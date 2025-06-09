Atlantic Trident 25: 100th ARW Airmen support the mission

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alexander Stamp, 100th Operations Support Squadron operations intelligence deputy officer in charge, gives a situation report briefing during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. Exercises like Atlantic Trident 25 are part of a long-term multinational training effort to build warfighting capacity, expand military capability, and deepen operational integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
