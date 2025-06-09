Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlantic Trident 25: 100th ARW Airmen support the mission

    Atlantic Trident 25: 100th ARW Airmen support the mission

    ROVANIEMI AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alexander Stamp, 100th Operations Support Squadron operations intelligence deputy officer in charge, gives a situation report briefing during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 is a recurring multinational training exercise between the U.S., U.K. and France to train in an interoperable environment, refining operational integration and ensuring Allied forces can seamlessly secure the Euro-Atlantic region. Finland hosted this iteration of the training series for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 9124216
    VIRIN: 250619-F-XA271-1036
    Resolution: 6304x4203
    Size: 14.23 MB
    Location: ROVANIEMI AIR BASE, FI
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    100th ARW
    AT25
    Atlantic Trident 25

