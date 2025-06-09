Atlantic Trident 25: 100th ARW Airmen support the mission

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alexander Stamp, 100th Operations Support Squadron operations intelligence deputy officer in charge, gives a situation report briefing during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Rovaniemi Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. Atlantic Trident 25 is a recurring multinational training exercise between the U.S., U.K. and France to train in an interoperable environment, refining operational integration and ensuring Allied forces can seamlessly secure the Euro-Atlantic region. Finland hosted this iteration of the training series for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 06:21
|Photo ID:
|9124216
|VIRIN:
|250619-F-XA271-1036
|Resolution:
|6304x4203
|Size:
|14.23 MB
|Location:
|ROVANIEMI AIR BASE, FI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
