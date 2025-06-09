Curtis Wilbur Sailors Conduct Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Damage Controlman Fireman Recruit Joseph Earl III, from Newark, New Jersey, and Damage Controlman Fireman Alexis Galvan, from Downey, California, refill a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus tank aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)