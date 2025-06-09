Curtis Wilbur Conduct In-Port Emergency Team Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors set up a ram fan on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during an In-port Emergency team drill in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)