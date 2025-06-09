Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct In-Port Emergency Team Drill [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct In-Port Emergency Team Drill

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Sailors respond to simulated toxic gas aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during an In-port Emergency team drill in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 01:40
    Photo ID: 9124111
    VIRIN: 250617-N-QV397-1083
    Resolution: 3180x2121
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtis Wilbur Conduct In-Port Emergency Team Drill [Image 7 of 7], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct In-Port Emergency Team Drill
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct In-Port Emergency Team Drill
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct In-Port Emergency Team Drill
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct In-Port Emergency Team Drill
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct In-Port Emergency Team Drill
    Curtis Wilbur Sailors Conduct Maintenance
    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Conducts Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United States Navy
    in-port emergency team
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    in-port emergency drill
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download