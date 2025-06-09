USACE interviews in the Pacific Palisades

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Joe Gambino, USACE outreach officer in charge, interviews June 13 in the Pacific Palisades, California. USACE is supporting survivors of the January 7, 2025, Los Angeles wildfires in coordination with local, state, and federal partners, including FEMA. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.