USACE interview in the Pacific Palisades

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Matt Grussing, deputy commander of the USACE emergency field office - Palisades, interviews June 13 in the Pacific Palisades, California. USACE is supporting survivors of the January 7, 2025, Los Angeles wildfires in coordination with local, state, and federal partners, including FEMA. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.