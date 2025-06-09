Maj. Matt Grussing, deputy commander of the USACE emergency field office - Palisades, interviews June 13 in the Pacific Palisades, California. USACE is supporting survivors of the January 7, 2025, Los Angeles wildfires in coordination with local, state, and federal partners, including FEMA. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 17:09
|Photo ID:
|9123795
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-AB038-1005
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.56 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE interview in the Pacific Palisades [Image 5 of 5], by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.