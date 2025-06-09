124th CES Trains and Serves in Redwood Forest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, pour concrete while participating in the Redwoods Rising Innovative Readiness Training mission in California’s Redwood National and State Parks on June 18, 2025. IRT delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness and provides key services to American communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)