    124th CES Trains and Serves in Redwood Forest [Image 16 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    124th CES Trains and Serves in Redwood Forest

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    A banana slug crawls along a cabin in California’s Redwood National and State Parks on June 18, 2025. These slugs are often seen along trails on the forest for in Redwood National and States Parks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 13:27
    Photo ID: 9123654
    VIRIN: 250618-Z-LB832-1929
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 33.51 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th CES Trains and Serves in Redwood Forest [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    IRT
    Readiness
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Redwoods

