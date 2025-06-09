CP25 Leukemia Patient Consultation

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (June 14, 2025) Capt. Shelton Viola, a pediatric oncologist assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), and Grenadian doctors discuss a pediatric leukemia treatment plan during Continuing Promise 2025 in St. George’s, Grenada, June 14, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led Mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 11:22
|Photo ID:
|9123625
|VIRIN:
|250614-N-DI219-1080
|Resolution:
|5367x3578
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|ST. GEORGE'S, GD
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
