Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CP25 Leukemia Patient Consultaion [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CP25 Leukemia Patient Consultaion

    ST. GEORGE'S, GRENADA

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonas Womack 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (June 14, 2025) Capt. Shelton Viola, a pediatric oncologist assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), checks vitals on a Grenadian child during Continuing Promise 2025 in St. George’s, Grenada, June 14, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led Mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 11:22
    Photo ID: 9123627
    VIRIN: 250614-N-DI219-1087
    Resolution: 5682x3788
    Size: 7.27 MB
    Location: ST. GEORGE'S, GD
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP25 Leukemia Patient Consultaion [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonas Womack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CP25 Leukemia Patient Consultation
    CP25 Leukemia Patient Consultation
    CP25 Leukemia Patient Consultation
    CP25 Leukemia Patient Consultaion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download