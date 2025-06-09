Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CP25 Leukemia Patient Consultation [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CP25 Leukemia Patient Consultation

    ST. GEORGE'S, GRENADA

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonas Womack 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (June 14, 2025) Capt. Shelton Viola, a pediatric oncologist assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), reviews a Grenadian patient’s record during Continuing Promise 2025 in St. George’s, Grenada, June 14, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 11:22
    Photo ID: 9123623
    VIRIN: 250614-N-DI219-1062
    Resolution: 2001x3001
    Size: 926.65 KB
    Location: ST. GEORGE'S, GD
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP25 Leukemia Patient Consultation [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonas Womack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CP25 Leukemia Patient Consultation
    CP25 Leukemia Patient Consultation
    CP25 Leukemia Patient Consultation
    CP25 Leukemia Patient Consultaion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CP25, Continuing Promise, Continuing Promise 2025, Enduring Promise, USNS Comfort, US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download