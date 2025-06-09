Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts a Live-Fire Exercise [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts a Live-Fire Exercise

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Jason Tran, from Falls Church, Virginia, reads over a checklist in the pilot house after completing his firing sequence during a gunnery live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while underway in the Indian Ocean, June 4. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 05:47
    Photo ID: 9123404
    VIRIN: 250604-N-ZS816-2321
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Hometown: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson conducts a Live-Fire Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts a Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts a Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts a Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts a Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts a Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts a Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts a Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts a Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts a Live-Fire Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    Gun Shoot
    PAC Fire
    Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download