USS Ralph Johnson conducts a Live-Fire Exercise

Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Ryan Nguyen, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, fires a MK38 25mm machine gun from a remote operating console in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while underway in the Indian Ocean, June 4. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)