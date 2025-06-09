USS Ralph Johnson conducts a Live-Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) fires a MK38 25mm machine gun during a live-fire gunnery exercise while underway in the Indian Ocean, June 4. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)