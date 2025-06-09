[Khaan Quest 2025] Convoy Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, conduct 360 security after a simulated attack by simulated hostile combatants during simulated U.N. convoy operations training, June 17, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. U.S. Army Soldiers were provided small arms by the Mongolian Armed Forces to facilitate U.N. training. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)