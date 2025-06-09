Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    [Khaan Quest 2025] Convoy Operations [Image 1 of 6]

    [Khaan Quest 2025] Convoy Operations

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Cale Patton, a military police officer assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, familiarizes himself with the features of a BTR-80 wheeled-amphibious armored personnel carrier during simulated U.N. convoy operations training, June 17, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 01:18
    Photo ID: 9123279
    VIRIN: 250619-A-WA435-7450
    Resolution: 6653x4435
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
    KhaanQuest25, Readiness, FreeandOpenIndoPacific, Partnership

