[Khaan Quest 2025] Convoy Operations

U.S. Army Spc. Cale Patton, a military police officer assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, familiarizes himself with the features of a BTR-80 wheeled-amphibious armored personnel carrier during simulated U.N. convoy operations training, June 17, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)