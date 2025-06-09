[Khaan Quest 2025] Convoy Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Kimberly Sobczak, a military police officer assigned to 390th Military Police Battalion, 11th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, offers medical assistance to Mongolian Armed Forces 1st. Lieutenant Erdenezaya Sergelen, a communications officer assigned to Unit 321, roleplaying a simulated injured civilian, during simulated U.N. convoy operations training, June 17, 2025, at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise led by the Mongolian Armed Forces designed to promote regional peace and security. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Anthony Kapelka)