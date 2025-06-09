USCG Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) arrives in Kagoshima, Japan, commences trilateral engagements with Japan Coast Guard and Philippine Coast Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Vice Adm. Edgar Ybanez, deputy commandant for Operations Philippine Coast Guard, Rear Adm. Hamahira Kiyoshi, chief, Kagoshima Japan Coast Guard Office, and U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Brian Krautler, commanding officer of the Legend-class Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752), pose for a photo at the Kagoshima Coast Guard office in Kagoshima, Japan, June 16, 2025. Stratton is deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Stratton is deployed to the Indo-Pacific to advance relationships with ally and partner nations to build a more secure and prosperous region with unrestricted, lawful access to the maritime commons. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)