Coast Guard Cutter Stratton Arrives in Kagoshima, Leads Joint Operations with Partner Coast Guards

Photo By Senior Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi | Japan Coast Guard members wave U.S. and Japanese flags to welcome the arrival of the Legend-class U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) to Kagoshima, Japan, June 16, 2025 during a trilateral exercise with U.S. and Philippine Coast Guards. Stratton is deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton is deployed to the Indo-Pacific to advance relationships with ally and partner nations to build a more secure and prosperous region with unrestricted, lawful access to the maritime commons. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Matthew S. Masaschi)

KAGOSHIMA, Japan – U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) arrived in Kagoshima, Japan, June 16 to conduct the first-ever trilateral operations between the U.S. Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard (JCG) and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) within Japan’s territorial waters. This engagement builds on Operation SAPPHIRE, the U.S.-Japan Coast Guard bilateral effort aimed at strengthening interoperability to support maritime governance, peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



Stratton led and participated in crew exchanges and ship familiarization tours. The ships held reciprocal tours, highlighting capabilities and assets to improve interoperability and generate combined effects at sea.



“These shoreside engagements in Kagoshima are opportunities to build on the already close working relationship we have with the Japan and Philippine Coast Guards,” said Capt. Brian Krautler, commanding officer of Stratton. “Stratton is scheduled to conduct several trilateral engagements with the JCG and PCG, both during this port call and at sea, to increase interoperability and cooperation with our partners who share our deeply rooted values and respect for the rule of law. Our coast guard services stand shoulder-to-shoulder in strengthening maritime safety and security in the region and serving as the unique instruments bridging national safety and security, and law enforcement.”



At sea, Stratton will conduct joint search and rescue training and exercises with JCG and PCG assets, including the deployment of vessels, boats, helicopter and unmanned system.



During the current Western Pacific patrol, Stratton is scheduled to engage with regional partners and participate in joint operations to support and enhance maritime governance, safety and security.



Commissioned in 2012, Stratton is one of ten legend-class National Security Cutters (NSC) and one of four homeported in Alameda, California. NSCs are 418-feet long, 54-feet wide, and have a 4,600 long-ton displacement. They have a top speed of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 nautical miles, and sail with a crew of up to 170. NSCs routinely conduct operations throughout the Pacific, where their unmatched combination of range, speed, and ability to operate in extreme weather provides the mission flexibility necessary to conduct vital strategic missions.



The namesake of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton is Capt. Dorothy Stratton, the first female commissioned officer in the Coast Guard. Captain Stratton led the service’s all-female reserve force during World War II, commanding more than 10,000 personnel. The ship’s motto is “We Can’t Afford Not To.”



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



