USCG Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) arrives in Kagoshima, Japan, commences trilateral engagements with Japan Coast Guard and Philippine Coast Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Brian Krautler, commanding officer of the Legend-class Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752), left, shakes hands with Rear Adm. Hamahira Kiyoshi, chief, Kagoshima Japan Coast Guard Office, at the Kagoshima Coast Guard office in Kagoshima, Japan, June 16, 2025. Stratton is deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Stratton is deployed to the Indo-Pacific to advance relationships with ally and partner nations to build a more secure and prosperous region with unrestricted, lawful access to the maritime commons. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)