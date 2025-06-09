DoD, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (June 17, 2025) — Department of Defense officials, local government, and federal agencies meet for a Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan, June 18. The quarterly meeting’s aim is to share information and discuss current and future DoD projects in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Tucker)