SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (June 17, 2025) — Department of Defense officials, local government, and federal agencies meet for a Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan, June 18. The quarterly meeting’s aim is to share information and discuss current and future DoD projects in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 21:55
|Photo ID:
|9123177
|VIRIN:
|250617-N-OU681-5060
|Resolution:
|3652x2275
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|GARAPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Michelle Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CNMI, DoD leaders discuss regional defense during Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
No keywords found.