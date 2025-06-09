Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

    DoD, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Michelle Tucker 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (June 17, 2025) — Commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, center, provides opening remarks during the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan, June 18. Department of Defense officials, local government, and federal agencies met for the quarterly meeting to share information and discuss current and future DoD projects in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Tucker)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 21:55
    Photo ID: 9123178
    VIRIN: 250617-N-OU681-6756
    Resolution: 4032x2836
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    DoD, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan
    DoD, community leaders meet for CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CNMI, DoD leaders discuss regional defense during Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

    Northern Mariana Islands
    CNMI
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

