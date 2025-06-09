CNMI, DoD leaders discuss regional defense during Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Michelle Tucker | SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (June 17, 2025) — Commander, Joint Task Force -...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Michelle Tucker | SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (June 17, 2025) — Commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, center, provides opening remarks during the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Stakeholders Meeting in Saipan, June 18. Department of Defense officials, local government, and federal agencies met for the quarterly meeting to share information and discuss current and future DoD projects in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Tucker) see less | View Image Page

Key leaders from the Department of Defense, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government, federal agencies, and community representatives gathered for a CNMI Stakeholders Meeting in Garapan, Saipan, June 17-18.



The meeting reaffirmed the DoD’s commitment to the CNMI and emphasized the strategic value of continued collaboration and a whole-of-government approach in bolstering security and defense throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



DoD representatives discussed military exercises and activities in the CNMI, and provided updates on current and future DoD infrastructure-improvement projects. Construction project updates included the Tinian Divert Airfield with construction at approximately 70 percent complete, the majority of the earthwork activity complete, and an approved re-design of the aboveground fuel system. Renovations to Tinian North Field include pavement subsurface and surface rehabilitation, selective roadway repairs, well rehabilitation, and vegetation clearance. The team also discussed proposed improvements to Tinian Port facilities, and Saipan and Rota International Airports along with associated environmental impact considerations.



SeaBees under 30th Naval Construction Regiment reported they are around 90 percent complete on the construction of a pre-engineered building at Camp Tinian that will provide storage for equipment and supplies. They have also completed installation of concrete drainage and asphalt for two of seven sections of previously unpaved roadway in the Marpo Heights II community on Tinian, providing a valuable training opportunity for personnel while improving community infrastructure. Separately, SeaBees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 have opened up more than 200 homestead agricultural lots in the southeast of the island by clearing a series of secondary roads. This project allowed SeaBees to train in various skillsets while facilitating site access for the community.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas discussed the Industry Days held in Rota, Saipan, and Tinian in May, designed to promote economic opportunities for the CNMI community by maximizing engagement between local businesses and DoD contractors. In addition, NAVFACMAR representatives discussed environmental assessments for proposed projects and ongoing efforts to maintain biosecurity as equipment and supplies arrive.



JTF-M briefed preliminary numbers on U.S. Pacific Air Forces expenditures in the CNMI for 2024. Those expenditures covered leased or rented real property, service contracts, supplies and equipment, construction contracts, and other costs.



CNMI Gov. Arnold Palacios welcomed the continued partnership with the DoD and stressed the critical nature of the agency’s work in enhancing the nation’s security while simultaneously providing local community benefits that include critical infrastructure investments, community programs, and other activities.



“The quarterly briefings and the engagements that occur in between these briefings help to ensure the CNMI and various stakeholders receive timely updates about important developments from all the branches of the military,” Palacios said.



Joint Region Marianas provided an overview of upcoming training, including the Pacific Air Forces-led multilateral exercise Resolute Force Pacific, slated this summer. CNMI will be one of several key locations for the large-scale exercise, which will include up to approximately 500 personnel on Saipan and 200 personnel between Tinian and Rota. The exercise will test the Air Force’s ability to adapt and respond to crises in the region.



Indo-Pacific Command’s senior military official in the region U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, thanked participants for their contributions and underscored the importance strengthening defense in the region.



“The CNMI is a critical pillar of strategic deterrence in the Indo-Pacific,” Lasky said. “Strengthening infrastructure and investing in long-term resilience here enhances our defensive posture and collective readiness so when called upon, we can protect our homeland.”



Other key leaders in attendance included CNMI Lt. Gov. David Apatang, Speaker Edmund Villagomez, Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan, Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho, Acting Rota Mayor Jonavan Lizama, Mobilization Assistant to Commander, Indo-Pacific Command Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher K. Faurot, and Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection for Pacific Air Forces Brig. Gen. Mike Zuhlsdorf.



“CNMI is vital to INDOPACOM’s force posture as it boosts our ability to project power and respond quickly across the Indo-Pacific,” Faurot said. “Today’s meeting highlights our joint commitment to infrastructure improvements that support both defense readiness and local community resilience.”



The CNMI Stakeholders Meeting was established to foster collaboration among the DoD, local government, and federal agencies to share information, discuss, and provide recommendations for military activities and opportunities in the CNMI. The next meeting slated for fall 2025.



For more information about JTF-M, visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Micronesia/



For more information about JRM, visit https://jrm.cnic.navy.mil/