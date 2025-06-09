USCG Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) arrives in Kagoshima, Japan, commences trilateral engagements with Japan Coast Guard and Philippine Coast Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Legend-class U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) crew members work to moor the cutter after arriving in Kagoshima, Japan, June 16, 2025 during a trilateral exercise with Japan and Philippine Coast Guards. Stratton is deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton is deployed to the Indo-Pacific to advance relationships with ally and partner nations to build a more secure and prosperous region with unrestricted, lawful access to the maritime commons. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Matthew S. Masaschi)