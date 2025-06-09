USCG Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) arrives in Kagoshima, Japan, commences trilateral engagements with Japan Coast Guard and Philippine Coast Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Jonathan Wolstenholme, executive officer of the Legend-Class U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752), talks with Yoshii Akira, Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation, and Tourism, and his staff during a tour of the Stratton after arriving in Kagoshima, Japan, June 16, 2025. Stratton is deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton is deployed to the Indo-Pacific to advance relationships with ally and partner nations to build a more secure and prosperous region with unrestricted, lawful access to the maritime commons. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Matthew S. Masaschi)