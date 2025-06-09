As Hurricanes Loom, Blount Island Leverages Community Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A technical advisory committee for the Northeast Florida Military Installation Readiness Review listens to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, discuss facility vulnerabilities during a command brief June 17 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. After a presentation on global prepositioning mission readiness, a detailed tour highlighted key challenges, including shoreline erosion. The group explored the complexities of managing power, water and wastewater systems, and the dredging needed to maintain the slipway for Navy cargo ships, as Florida communities brace for a predicted above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. (Official U.S. Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)